Baseball
Dos Pueblos LL Juniors Reach District 63 Semifinals
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 21, 2017 | 8:24 p.m.
Dos Pueblos Little League's Junior All Stars advanced to the District 63 Tournament semifinals with 9-7 win over Ojai Valley on Wednesday.
Carson Mercier, Josiah Severson, Kris Alvarado, Jonathan Alvarado, Jackson Greaney, Mikey Perez and Andrew Tabbert all got base hits for Dos Pueblos.
DP is now 2-0 in the tournament.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.