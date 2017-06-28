Baseball
Dos Pueblos LL Pitchers Shut Down Carpinteria in 11-Under All-Star Game
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 28, 2017 | 2:35 p.m.
Three pitchers for the Dos Pueblos Little League 11-under All-Star team combined on a one-hitter in a 15-1 vicotry over Carpinteria Little League at the District 63 Tournament in Ojai on Tuesday.
Owen Simandle, Esteban Villlanueva and Sasha Holmes combined on nine strikeouts for Dos Pueblos in the elimination game.
Dos Pueblos' 11U Stars play Santa Paula in an elimination game on Thursday.
