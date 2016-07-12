Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:10 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos LL, Thousand Oaks Play for Junior All Stars Section 1 Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 12, 2016 | 11:27 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Division All Stars dropped a 3-2 decision against Thousand Oaks, forcing a deciding game for the Section 1 Tournament title.

The final of the best-of-three series is Tuesday at 5 p.m., at the St. Bonaventure High field in East Ventura.

Dos Pueblos pitchers issued four walks and surrendered only five hits, but Thousand Oaks had a timely hit by Jared Miller with two runners on in the third inning that scored two runs to take a 3-2 lead.

Dos Pueblos scored its runs on a double by Ian Grose in the bottom of the second inning. Grose drove in Conner Gleissner who reached on a walk, and Nate Feldhaus who reached on a dropped third strike.  Evan Steinberger also had two hits on the day.

Steinberger also pitched four solid innings of relief. He retired 11 batters in a row before allowing a base runner.

In other Little League All-Star action, the Goleta Valley South Under-12 team advanced to tonight's District 63 final against host Dos Pueblos. The game is at 5 p.m., at Girsh Park. Goleta Valley must defeat DP twice to win the title.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

