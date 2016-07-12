Dos Pueblos LL, Thousand Oaks Play for Junior All Stars Section 1 Title

Youth Sports

The Dos Pueblos Little League Junior Division All Stars dropped a 3-2 decision against Thousand Oaks, forcing a deciding game for the Section 1 Tournament title.

The final of the best-of-three series is Tuesday at 5 p.m., at the St. Bonaventure High field in East Ventura.

Dos Pueblos pitchers issued four walks and surrendered only five hits, but Thousand Oaks had a timely hit by Jared Miller with two runners on in the third inning that scored two runs to take a 3-2 lead.

Dos Pueblos scored its runs on a double by Ian Grose in the bottom of the second inning. Grose drove in Conner Gleissner who reached on a walk, and Nate Feldhaus who reached on a dropped third strike. Evan Steinberger also had two hits on the day.

Steinberger also pitched four solid innings of relief. He retired 11 batters in a row before allowing a base runner.

In other Little League All-Star action, the Goleta Valley South Under-12 team advanced to tonight's District 63 final against host Dos Pueblos. The game is at 5 p.m., at Girsh Park. Goleta Valley must defeat DP twice to win the title.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.