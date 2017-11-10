Dos Pueblos Looks for First CIF-SS Boys Water Polo Title Since 2005

Water Polo

Connor Levoff said he was in high school the last time Dos Pueblos won a CIF-Southern Section boys water polo title.

Levoff has a chance to bring a title back to DP as its coach.

The Chargers play La Serna for the Division 3 championship on Saturday at 4 p.m., at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine.

The last time DP won a boys water polo CIF title was in 2005. It was the second of back-to-back crowns coming against rival Santa Barbara.

Chris Parrish was the DP coach at the time. His son, Ethan, is the leading goal scorer on this year’s squad. The sophomore poured in six goals in the semifinal victory over Servite on Wednesday and had six in the dramatic last-second quarterfinal win over second-seeded Los Alamitos.

Senior Jason Teng, who has been the catalyst in the team’s success this season, scored the game-winning goal against Los Alamitos just before the final buzzer.

Dos Pueblos faces a La Serna team that is loaded with experienced players. The Lancers (25-7) have seven seniors with lots of games under their belts. Two years ago they reached the CIF semifinals.

The team is led by Eric Borunda, a four-year varsity player, and goalkeeper Zachary Jenkins, who is being recruited by the Air Force Academy. Other key players include Alam Chang, a member of Peru’s junior national team, and junior Steven Casas, La Serna’s leading scorer. Casas is part of a group of Lancers who have played together for the Commerce Water Polo Club.

La Serna upset fourth-seeded Ayala in the quarterfinals and beat Villa Park, 10-7, in the semifinals.

It’s been a wild run through the playoffs for Dos Pueblos. There’s been a 20-save performance by goalie Angus Goodner in the second round, Teng’s last-second goal in the quarterfinals and a comeback from a 4-0 deficit in the semifinals.

“This team keeps doing things that surprise me and maybe it shouldn’t at this point, because they’re tough and they’re together and they love each other and they want to win for each other,” Levoff said after the semifinal win. “And that is such an important factor in games like these and in long seasons like this.”

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.