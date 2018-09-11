Dos Pueblos Looks Strong in 16-2 Win Over Thousand Oaks

Tennis

Alessa Somer didn't lose a game in sweeping her three single sets, and Dos Pueblos went 9-0 in doubles in a dominating 16-2 victory over visiting Thousand Oaks on Tuesday in a non-league girls tennis match.

It was the fourth straight win for the Chargers, who open Channel League on Thursday at home against Lompoc.

The No. 1 doubles team of Neve Greenwald/Danya Belkin won their sets, 6-3, 6-0, 6-1; Cami Chou/Anjali Thakrar won 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 and Mia Chou/Janice Tsai prevailed 6-4, 6-0, 6-0

"Our line-up continues to get stronger after every match," DP coach Laura Housinger said. "The doubles teams are starting to come together and communicate better, while the singles players continue to improve with footwork and focus."

Kiersten Maxwell won two singles sets and Annie Field and Julia McEachen each won a set.

