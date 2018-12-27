Dos Pueblos Loses Another Close One at Ventura Tourney

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos suffered its second straight close loss at the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament on Thursday, falling to Agoura, 57-54.

DP lost by two against St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

"Agoura made a couple big shots down the stretch," said DP coach Joe Zamora about Thursday's back-and-forth game. "I was happy with our effort. We just need to get better at the little things."

DP trailed 17-9 after the first quarter and took 26-24 lead at halftime. At the end of the third, DP was up 37-36.

Jaron Rillie scored 22 points and Alex McCeney had eight.

Zamora praised the play of freshman Kael Rillie, who was brought up for the tournament.

Dos Pueblos (6-8) continues tournament play on Friday.