Dos Pueblos Loses Close Match to Arroyo Grande

Tennis

The Dos Pueblos girls tennis team lost a non-league match to Arroyo Grande at home Tuesday afternoon.

In singles, Katie Yang and Mikala Triplett each won two of their three sets. Triplett lost a 5-7 slugfest against five-star recruit Delanie Dunkle.

In doubles, Hannah Kleidernacher and Rose Hillebrandt swept three sets.

"Although we have much work to do," said Dos Pueblos coach Liz French, "I am proud to see how much this team has improved over time."

With the loss, Dos Pueblos fell to 8-5 (7-1 Channel League).

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.