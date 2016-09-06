Dos Pueblos Loses on Total Games Against Calabasas

Tennis

Dos Pueblos battled Calabasas down to the wire and fell short in its season-opening girls tennis match on total games Tuesday at Calabasas.

The Chargers lost 83-81 after playing the Coyotes to a 9-9 tie in sets.

"We may have lost this tight battle, but I am proud of this team who fought to the end," said DP coach Liz Frech.

Katie Yang, Mikala Triplett and Hanna Hesse took six sets and had long slugfests against their opponents, said Frech.

Dos Pueblos won three doubles sets.

"Overall, the Chargers, in this rebuilding year of new players and new pairings, put on an impressive, energized performance against a deep Calabasas team," said Frech.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.