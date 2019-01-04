Dos Pueblos Loses Rebound Battle in Loss at Canyons

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos had trouble rebounding against Canyon and lost a 59-44 non-league basketball game on the road Friday.

"We had problems rebounding which allowed Canyon second and third scoring opportunities," said DP coach Joe Zamora.

The Chargers were outscored 9-3 in the second quarter and fell behind 29-20.

Baylor Huyck had 11 points and Kellen Pisacane added 11 to lead DP.

"Kellen and Baylor contributed a lot tonight and Jaron (Rillie) made some great passes to his teammates," said Zamora.

The Chargers (6-11, 1-1) play at Santa Ynez on Tuesday in a Channel League game.