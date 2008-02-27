Dos Pueblos Loses Tight Match at Westlake

Dos Pueblos’ boys’ tennis team traveled to Westlake for a match with the Warriors. Although the Chargers tied in sets, 9-9, the lost in games, 72-71.
The match was tight from start to finish, and the two squads were tied after each round. Every player stepped up to play incredible tennis, and the Chargers snagged seven sets in doubles and two in singles.
The doubles teams of Joseph McDaniel and John Kim swept all three of their sets; Robert Kim and Ryan Zmolek took two sets; and the new doubles duo of Justin Kautz and Sean Simpsons also won two sets.
Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.