Dos Pueblos Loses to Arroyo Grande in Nine Innings

Softball

Dos Pueblos was unable to hold a two-run lead in the sixth inning at Arroyo Grande and wound up dropping a 7-6 softball decision in nine innings on Thursday.

The Eagles scored an unearned run in the ninth for the walk-off victory, dropping DP to 3-5-1.

Gabby Gandall hit a two-strike double to left-center field to score Josy Uyesaka and Elly Cutliffe for a 6-4 lead in the sixth. But Arroyo Grande came back and tied the score on a hit batter, double and single.

The Eagles jumped on DP for two runs in the first, capitalizing on three errors.

The Chargers took a 3-2 lead in the third. With the bases loaded, Janet Salas drove in Bri Castro with a single and Siena Wagner lined a single up the middle to bring home Gandall and Talia Bloxham. AG tied the score in the bottom of the inning on leadoff triple and a fielder's choice.

Salas triped in Bloxham in the fifth, but the Eagles responded with a single and double to knot the score at 4-4.

Dos Pueblos hosts Simi Valley next Thursday.