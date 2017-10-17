Dos Pueblos Makes Big Plays, Beats Santa Barbara for Third Time

Water Polo

There were plenty of highlight plays turned in by the Dos Pueblos boys water polo team in its important 11-8 Channel League win over host Santa Barbara High on Tuesday.

With the victory, the Chargers (5-1) stay in the title hunt with Ventura (6-1) going into the last two games of the regular season. They host Buena on Thursday and finish with San Marcos next Tuesday.

Santa Barbara fell to 4-3 and remained in third place in league. The Dons play at Ventura on Thursday.

This was DP’s third win over the Dons this season. It won the first league meeting and beat the Dons in the consolation round of the Santa Barbara Invitational back in September.

"It’s always a challenge to beat a team for a third time," DP coach Connor Levoff said. "It’s a challenge to play a crosstown rival and it’s always a challenge to beat a Mark Walsh-coached team three times, especially. I’m pretty happy with the result. It was a good game for us to get."

Senior center Jason Teng got the highlight-reel plays going for DP, scoring on a wicked backhanded shot to break a 1-1 tie. He followed that with a nifty assist to Matt Binckley.

Then it was DP goalie Angus Goodner’s turn in the spotlight. He stopped Santa Barbara lefty Jacob Castillo in a one-on-one situation then disrupted a shot by Evan Blix, who got free in front of the net.

"Our whole team loves him to death because he’s just one of those great teammates and great team members," Levoff said of Goodner. "He is extremely well prepared because he is such an analytic, intelligent, thoughtful kid. He’s has a really good read on a lot of the people that we play.

"He’s probably the most fit-trained goalie I’ve ever coached and it shows in the game with block after block. He’s got a lot of pop in his legs right now. It’s a good time of year to be looking strong."

The Chargers rewarded Goodner for his fine efforts with three unanswered goals. Teng scored inside, Ethan Parrish finished a steal and drive with a lob into the back right corner of the goal and scored again after a pump fake and blistering shot inside the near post.

"That’s something we do really well," Teng said. "When Angus makes an amazing block, we counter the crap out of them."

The scoring explosion gave DP a commanding 6-1 lead at 3:09 of the second period.

Santa Barbara, which had trouble getting players open against DP’s pressing defense, broke its scoring drought on a rebound by Chase Raisin.

"We changed up our defense a little bit, just pressing out the entire time instead of falling back and helping out on set," Teng explained. "I think that worked out really well. (Santa Barbara) couldn’t really go against our press."

Levoff praised the play of Teng.

"He has done such a good job as a captain for this group in and out of the water," the coach said. "He leads by example, he trains hard, he’s great teammate. He does a lot of the sort of not-that-pretty tasks that make us go the way we want to play water polo. He deserves recognition for what he’s done all year."

The Chargers responded after Raisin's goal with another terrific goal by Parrish. He caught a pass on the left wing and quickly released a lob that caught Dons' goalie Hunter Brownell off guard for a 7-2 lead.

"He had a couple of big finishes for us," said Levoff of the sophomore Parrish.

Castillo found Raisin free inside and the sophomore beat Goodner to make it a 7-3 game at halftime.

Goodner prevented any comeback attempt by the Dons in the third period, blocking two point-blank shots.

"He’s really pulling us along this year," said Teng.

"I thought their goalie was great again," Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh said." I thought we had really good looks for the first quarter-and-a-half. Then their counters by Teng led to some really easy goals and a big lead that we were unable to close on."

Parrish made a nice move around a defender and buried his shot to put the Chargers ahead 9-4.

Parrish led the Chargers with four goals and Teng tallied three.

Raisin scored three goals, Adam Coffin and Castillo each scored two for Santa Barbara.

Goodner came through once more before the end of the third period. Santa Barbara ran a good play, with Castillo finding Coffin at the far post. Goodner, however, was right there to reject the shot.

The junior shot stopper finished with 13 saves.

Dos Pueblos went up 10-4 early in the fourth period when Binckley fed Sammy Arshadi for a goal.

Castillo scored on a penalty shot, but the Dons failed to capitalize on a power play.

DP tacked on its 11th goal on a shot by Madison Montag.

The Dons scored three goals in the last 2 1/2 minutes.

"We needed to play close to perfect to beat them and we were unable to do that," Walsh said. "I was proud of our team to continue to battle despite being down the whole game."

