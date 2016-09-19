Dos Pueblos’ Marcellous Gossett and SBCC’s Kaylene Ureno Named Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Marcellous Gossett of the Dos Pueblos football team and SBCC volleyball standout Kaylene Ureno were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

Gossett played a huge role in DP's 23-14 victory over defending CIF champion Camarillo last Friday. The senior was a force on defense, recording four sacks, four quarterback hurries and nine tackles. The Chargers defense held Camarillo to just 21 rushing yards in the game. Gossett also contributed on offense with four pass receptions.

Ureno posted her first collegiate double-double for the SBCC women's volleyball team in a four-set win over State second-ranked Grossmont on Saturday. Ureno, a freshman from Turlock, notched 14 kills and 13 digs, and had six blocks (3 solo) for the 9-1 Vaqueros, ranked fifth in the state.

The athletes who were honorable mention for the award include: Bella Vigna (Dos Pueblos golf), Erica Schroeder (San Marcos cross country), Mikaela Keefer (Carpinteria cross country), Perry Martin (SBCC football), Tony Anderson (SBCC football), John Harris (Bishop Diego football) and Kyril Van Schendel (Cate cross country).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.