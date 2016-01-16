Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 1:54 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Mock Trial Captures 2nd Place at Northern California Invitational Tournament

The Dos Pueblos High School mock trial team shows off its second-place trophy at the sixth annual NorCal Invitational at Menlo School in Atherton. Junior Rafael Saavedra won first place as pretrial attorney and seniors Ainsley Diehl and Jenny Jang each captured second place as expert witnesses in the tournament. Click to view larger
By Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial Team | January 16, 2016 | 12:15 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School mock trial team traveled to the San Francisco Bay Area last weekend to compete against 16 top teams from California in the sixth annual NorCal Invitational at Menlo School in Atherton.

Dos Pueblos captured second place, outscoring last year’s tournament champion, Menlo School. The invited teams included the last two California state champions and both the 2014 and 2015 Empire World Invitational champions.

Dos Pueblos High junior Rafael Saavedra won first place as pretrial attorney. Seniors Jenny Jang and Ainsley Diehl both captured second place as expert witnesses.

“They pulled off this impressive feat despite the absence of several key team members,” teacher adviser Kelly Savio said.

Four students, including both closing attorneys, were unable to participate because of a Santa Barbara City College calculus final exam.

Senior Natasha Lethaby was awarded fourth place as a trial attorney at NorCal. Three members of the Dos Pueblos junior varsity team traveled to the tournament as substitutes. Freshman Ally Mintzer won first place at NorCal as clerk.

Dos Pueblos mock trial was also successful earlier this school year. Members of the Dos Pueblos varsity and junior varsity mock trial teams who were available for intensive practices throughout the summer captured first place in the prestigious Empire World Invitational Championship in New York City in October.

Meanwhile, other members of the Dos Pueblos varsity and junior varsity mock trial teams began practice in September for the Beach Ball Invitational Tournament held at UC Irvine​ in late October. A highlight of the Beach Ball tournament for Dos Pueblos was beating this year’s NorCal champion, Tamalpais High in Mill Valley, 3-1 in the first scrimmage.

Another exciting moment at the Beach Ball Tournament was when senior Eddy Mendoza won first place as a witness. Many other students were nominated for outstanding performances.

Attorney coaches Deedrea Edgar, Tyrone Maho, Susan Epstein, Joel Block, Sarah Knecht and Maureen Grattan meet with Dos Pueblos mock trial students multiple hours each week to teach, guide performance and offer insights. Many team parents help with travel, snacks and other contributions.

The Dos Pueblos High School mock trial team gets a photo opportunity at the Beach Ball Invitational Tournament last October at UC Irvine. Click to view larger
The Dos Pueblos High School mock trial team gets a photo opportunity at the Beach Ball Invitational Tournament last October at UC Irvine. (Kathy Mintzer photo)

“Many of the top teams in the state are private schools with greater resources, and Dos Pueblos’ success takes a lot of hard work and community support,” Epstein said.

The two state invitational tournaments and the Empire tournament offer great practice for the team as it continues its competition season. The Dos Pueblos mock trial team is looking forward to the Santa Barbara County competition in late February and hopes to compete at the state competition held in Sacramento in late March this year.

Dos Pueblos varsity mock trial students are Maggie Miller, Nina Downey, Jenny Rothman, Aidan Haggerty, Eddy Mendoza, Jenny Jang, Natasha Lethaby, Ainsley Diehl, Rebecca Embar, Cindy Diaz, Chloe Glikbarg, Alexandra Edgar Gonzalez, Jennie Rezek, Rafael Saavedra, Aidan Lethaby, Susanna Sinclair, Dan Kelly, Paige Maho and Mariana Mezic.

Junior varsity mock trial students who competed at NorCal were Miles Krestchmer, Sydney Fry and Ally Mintzer.

