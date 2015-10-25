Dos Pueblos Mock Trial Team Reaches Title Round at World Championship in New York

Advice

The Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team on Sunday advanced to the championship round of the Empire World Championship Mock Trial Invitational in New York City.

First thing Monday, Dos Pueblos’ defense team will take on Wyoming Seminary, a college prep school in Kingston, Pa.

Dos Pueblos senior Maggie Miller was named outstanding attorney Sunday, and senior Nina Downey was named outstanding witness. Downey and Miller are the team co-captains.

In addition to Downey and Miller, the Empire Dos Pueblos Mock Trial team includes Mario Aguirre, Ryan Daniel, Cindy Diaz, Nina Downey, Rebecca, Alexandra Gonzalez Edgar, Aidan Haggerty, Jenny Jang, Natasha Lethaby, Lola Macy, Jennie Rezek, Jenny Rothman, Michael Wallis and Shaoni White.

Kelly Savio is the teacher coach. The attorney coaches are Joel Block, Deedrea Edgar and Maureen Grattan.

Miller sang the national anthem to open the tournament last week.

— Bill Woodard is an assistant principal at Dos Pueblos High School and a former faculty adviser for its Mock Trial team.

(Dr. Glenn E. Miller video)