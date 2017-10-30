Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 5:48 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Football

Dos Pueblos Moves Up to No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 10 Football Poll

The running game, led by quarterback Jake Ramirez and running back Eric Lopez, was key in Dos Pueblos' 31-19 win over Santa Barbara. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
The running game, led by quarterback Jake Ramirez and running back Eric Lopez, was key in Dos Pueblos’ 31-19 win over Santa Barbara. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 30, 2017 | 10:13 p.m.

Heading into the final game of the regular season, Dos Pueblos is No. 2 in the latest CIF-SS Division 10 football poll. 

The Chargers (8-1, 3-0) clinched a tie for the Channel League title after beating Santa Barbara, 31-19, last Saturday for their eighth straight victory. They finish the regular season at home Friday night against Goleta Valley rival San Marcos (1-8, 0-3). A win gives them the outright title.

Bishop Diego takes a 9-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in Division 6 into Friday night's Tri-Valley League title showdown at La Playa Stadium against Grace Brethren (7-2), the No. 3-ranked team in Division 8. Grace's only losses have been against Sierra Canyon (No. 2 in Division 3) and Rio Mesa (No. 1 in Division 8).

Santa Barbara, seventh in Division 9, plays a crucial game against Buena on Thursday at La Playa Stadium. The Dons (5-4, 2-1) need a win to avoid a three-way tie for second place in the Channel League with Buena and Ventura.

This week's rankings with area teams:

DIVISION 2

1  Upland

2  Heritage

3  Valencia/Valencia

4  Oaks Christian

5  La Habra

6  Norco

7  Calabasas

8  Cathedral

9  Los Alamitos

10. Edison

Others: None

DIVISION 3

1  Charter Oak

2  Sierra Canyon

3  Citrus Hill

4  Lompoc

5  St. Francis

6  Rancho Verde

7  Villa Park

8  Westlake

9  El Toro

10  Hart

Others: Palos Verdes

DIVISION 5

1 Paraclete

2 Paramount

3 Lawndale

4 Yucaipa

5 Moorpark

6 Paloma Valley

7 Valencia/Placentia

8 Harvard-Westlake

9 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

10 Chaparral

Others: Los Altos

DIVISION 6

1 Bishop Diego

2 Oxnard

3 Crescenta Valley

4 Golden Valley

5 St. Paul

6 Saugus

7 Fountain Valley

8 Canyon/Canyon Country

9 Mira Costa

10 San Marino

Others: San Gorgonio 

DIVISION 8

1  Rio Mesa

2  Silverado

3  Grace Brethren

4  Antelope Valley

5  Valley Christian/Cerritos

6  Millikan

7  Sunny Hills

8  San Dimas

9  Kaiser

T10 Garden Grove

T10. Northview

DIVISION 9

1  Aquinas

2  Burroughs/Ridgecrest

3  Mayfair

4  Cypress

5  Palm Desert

6  Woodbridge

7  Santa Barbara

8  St. Anthony

9  West Ranch

10  Aliso Niguel 

DIVISION 10

1 Apple Valley

2 Dos Pueblos

3 Pacifica/Garden Grove

4 Grand Terrace

5 Quartz Hill

6 Santa Ynez

7 Gahr

8 Valley View

9 Arlington

10 Poly/Pasadena

Others: Alta Loma, Santa Fe 

DIVISION 12

1 Schurr

2 Santa Ana

3 Big Bear

4 South El Monte

5 Rancho Christian

6 Patriot

7 Godinez

8 El Dorado

9 Colton

10 Santa Maria 

