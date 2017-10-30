Dos Pueblos Moves Up to No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 10 Football Poll

Heading into the final game of the regular season, Dos Pueblos is No. 2 in the latest CIF-SS Division 10 football poll.
The Chargers (8-1, 3-0) clinched a tie for the Channel League title after beating Santa Barbara, 31-19, last Saturday for their eighth straight victory. They finish the regular season at home Friday night against Goleta Valley rival San Marcos (1-8, 0-3). A win gives them the outright title.
Bishop Diego takes a 9-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in Division 6 into Friday night's Tri-Valley League title showdown at La Playa Stadium against Grace Brethren (7-2), the No. 3-ranked team in Division 8. Grace's only losses have been against Sierra Canyon (No. 2 in Division 3) and Rio Mesa (No. 1 in Division 8).
Santa Barbara, seventh in Division 9, plays a crucial game against Buena on Thursday at La Playa Stadium. The Dons (5-4, 2-1) need a win to avoid a three-way tie for second place in the Channel League with Buena and Ventura.
This week's rankings with area teams:
DIVISION 2
1 Upland
2 Heritage
3 Valencia/Valencia
4 Oaks Christian
5 La Habra
6 Norco
7 Calabasas
8 Cathedral
9 Los Alamitos
10. Edison
Others: None
DIVISION 3
1 Charter Oak
2 Sierra Canyon
3 Citrus Hill
4 Lompoc
5 St. Francis
6 Rancho Verde
7 Villa Park
8 Westlake
9 El Toro
10 Hart
Others: Palos Verdes
DIVISION 5
1 Paraclete
2 Paramount
3 Lawndale
4 Yucaipa
5 Moorpark
6 Paloma Valley
7 Valencia/Placentia
8 Harvard-Westlake
9 St. Joseph/Santa Maria
10 Chaparral
Others: Los Altos
DIVISION 6
1 Bishop Diego
2 Oxnard
3 Crescenta Valley
4 Golden Valley
5 St. Paul
6 Saugus
7 Fountain Valley
8 Canyon/Canyon Country
9 Mira Costa
10 San Marino
Others: San Gorgonio
DIVISION 8
1 Rio Mesa
2 Silverado
3 Grace Brethren
4 Antelope Valley
5 Valley Christian/Cerritos
6 Millikan
7 Sunny Hills
8 San Dimas
9 Kaiser
T10 Garden Grove
T10. Northview
DIVISION 9
1 Aquinas
2 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
3 Mayfair
4 Cypress
5 Palm Desert
6 Woodbridge
7 Santa Barbara
8 St. Anthony
9 West Ranch
10 Aliso Niguel
DIVISION 10
1 Apple Valley
2 Dos Pueblos
3 Pacifica/Garden Grove
4 Grand Terrace
5 Quartz Hill
6 Santa Ynez
7 Gahr
8 Valley View
9 Arlington
10 Poly/Pasadena
Others: Alta Loma, Santa Fe
DIVISION 12
1 Schurr
2 Santa Ana
3 Big Bear
4 South El Monte
5 Rancho Christian
6 Patriot
7 Godinez
8 El Dorado
9 Colton
10 Santa Maria