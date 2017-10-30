Dos Pueblos Moves Up to No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 10 Football Poll

Football

Heading into the final game of the regular season, Dos Pueblos is No. 2 in the latest CIF-SS Division 10 football poll.

The Chargers (8-1, 3-0) clinched a tie for the Channel League title after beating Santa Barbara, 31-19, last Saturday for their eighth straight victory. They finish the regular season at home Friday night against Goleta Valley rival San Marcos (1-8, 0-3). A win gives them the outright title.

Bishop Diego takes a 9-0 record and the No. 1 ranking in Division 6 into Friday night's Tri-Valley League title showdown at La Playa Stadium against Grace Brethren (7-2), the No. 3-ranked team in Division 8. Grace's only losses have been against Sierra Canyon (No. 2 in Division 3) and Rio Mesa (No. 1 in Division 8).

Santa Barbara, seventh in Division 9, plays a crucial game against Buena on Thursday at La Playa Stadium. The Dons (5-4, 2-1) need a win to avoid a three-way tie for second place in the Channel League with Buena and Ventura.

This week's rankings with area teams:

DIVISION 2

1 Upland

2 Heritage

3 Valencia/Valencia

4 Oaks Christian

5 La Habra

6 Norco

7 Calabasas

8 Cathedral

9 Los Alamitos

10. Edison

Others: None

DIVISION 3

1 Charter Oak

2 Sierra Canyon

3 Citrus Hill

4 Lompoc

5 St. Francis

6 Rancho Verde

7 Villa Park

8 Westlake

9 El Toro

10 Hart

Others: Palos Verdes

DIVISION 5

1 Paraclete

2 Paramount

3 Lawndale

4 Yucaipa

5 Moorpark

6 Paloma Valley

7 Valencia/Placentia

8 Harvard-Westlake

9 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

10 Chaparral

Others: Los Altos

DIVISION 6

1 Bishop Diego

2 Oxnard

3 Crescenta Valley

4 Golden Valley

5 St. Paul

6 Saugus

7 Fountain Valley

8 Canyon/Canyon Country

9 Mira Costa

10 San Marino

Others: San Gorgonio

DIVISION 8

1 Rio Mesa

2 Silverado

3 Grace Brethren

4 Antelope Valley

5 Valley Christian/Cerritos

6 Millikan

7 Sunny Hills

8 San Dimas

9 Kaiser

T10 Garden Grove

T10. Northview

DIVISION 9

1 Aquinas

2 Burroughs/Ridgecrest

3 Mayfair

4 Cypress

5 Palm Desert

6 Woodbridge

7 Santa Barbara

8 St. Anthony

9 West Ranch

10 Aliso Niguel

DIVISION 10

1 Apple Valley

2 Dos Pueblos

3 Pacifica/Garden Grove

4 Grand Terrace

5 Quartz Hill

6 Santa Ynez

7 Gahr

8 Valley View

9 Arlington

10 Poly/Pasadena

Others: Alta Loma, Santa Fe

DIVISION 12

1 Schurr

2 Santa Ana

3 Big Bear

4 South El Monte

5 Rancho Christian

6 Patriot

7 Godinez

8 El Dorado

9 Colton

10 Santa Maria