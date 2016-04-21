Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 6:34 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos Needs 5 Sets to Get Past San Marcos, Earn Share of Channel League Title

Jake Sofro of San Marcos hits against the Dos Pueblos three-man block of, from left, Curren Malhotra, Elliot Brainerd and Eli Wopat. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 21, 2016 | 9:35 p.m.

Dos Pueblos had to work hard to earn a share of the Channel League boys volleyball title.

The Chargers were taken to five games by rival San Marcos before prevailing, 25-15, 21-25, 26-25, 19-25, 15-13, at the Thunderhut on Thursday night

Stanford-bound Eli Wopat pounded 21 kills to lead the Chargers against a tough San Marcos defense.

With the win, DP earns a share of the league title with Santa Barbara with a 7-1 record. San Marcos finishes league at 4-4

"The Chargers' ball control was solid tonight, and we just found ourselves up against a hungry San Marcos team on senior night that wanted to avenge the loss in three a few weeks ago at Sovine Gym," said DP coach Ehren Hug.

Dane Pederson and Ian McClain led the San Marcos attack with 16 and 12 kills, respectively. McLain also had four blocks. Royals setter Braeden Lisea dished out 47 assists.

"I'm really proud of my team and the way they played," San Marcos coach Jon Newton said. "It was nice to see them play as a team instead of individual players. It was a tough battle and a good game overall. "

Dos Pueblos got a big night from sophomore Curren Malhotra. He had nine kills and a block.

"He was confident and smart tonight. I'm super proud of him and his fellow sophomore teammate Dax Galvan, who came off the bench to serve some serious beebees at the SM back row. His aggressive serving lit a fire under the team and they responded," said Hug.

Elliott Brainerd and Adam Shields added to DP's offense in the middle, combining for 14 kills and four blocks.

In the back row, Parker Crossland, Trey Klopstein and Will Parker "were as scrappy as ever," said Hug. Crossland led the team with 15 digs, while Parker had 10 and Klopstein eight

"Their relentless hustle in the back row did not go unnoticed," said Hug. "I'm very proud of the boys tonight. They fought hard and worked hard all season and they deserve this."

Dos Pueblos (12-7) and San Marcos (8-6) are back in action Friday at Santa Barbara High's Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions. The Royals play Burroughs-Burbank at 12:45 p.m. and the Chargers face West Ranch at 2:30 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

