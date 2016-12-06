Dos Pueblos, Newbury Park Play to 1-1 Draw

Dos Pueblos and Newbury Park battled to a 1-1 tie in a non-league boys soccer match on Tuesday in Newbury Park.
Osvaldo "Aldo" Becerril gave Dos Pueblos a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute, and the Chargers made the lead stand up until the 78th minute. Newbury Park scored the tying goal off a dead-ball restart.
DP coach Matt York gave game MVP honors to Becerril.
The Chargers (3-1-2) are back in action Thursday at home against Pacifica at 3:15 p.m.
