Dos Pueblos No. 1, San Marcos 7th, Santa Barbara 12th in CIF Water Polo Poll

Dos Pueblos solidfied its No. 1 ranking in the lastest CIF-Southern Section Division 1-2 water polo poll by winning the Southern California Championship Tournament in Irvine over the weekend.
The Chargers (24-1) defeated fourth-ranked Corona del Mar in the semifinals and No. 2 Laguna Beach in the final.
DP plays host to seventh-ranked San Marcos on Tuesday in a game that will determine the Channel League title.
Santa Barbara is 12th in this week's poll.
A CIF water polo committee, with the help of a power-ranking formula, will break down the poll on Friday for the upcoming playoffs. The top eight teams will be designated Division 1. The remaining teams will be in Division 2 for the playoffs.
DIVISION 1 & 2
1 Dos Pueblos
2 Laguna Beach
3 Mater Dei
4 Corona del Mar
5 Foothill
6 Los Alamitos
7 San Marcos
8 Orange Lutheran
9 San Clemente
10 Newport Harbor
11 Santa Margarita
12 Santa Barbara
13 Schurr
14 Huntington Beach
15 Los Osos
16 Agoura
17 Royal
18 Arroyo Grande
19 La Canada