Dos Pueblos No. 1, San Marcos 7th, Santa Barbara 12th in CIF Water Polo Poll

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos solidfied its No. 1 ranking in the lastest CIF-Southern Section Division 1-2 water polo poll by winning the Southern California Championship Tournament in Irvine over the weekend.

The Chargers (24-1) defeated fourth-ranked Corona del Mar in the semifinals and No. 2 Laguna Beach in the final.

DP plays host to seventh-ranked San Marcos on Tuesday in a game that will determine the Channel League title.

Santa Barbara is 12th in this week's poll.

A CIF water polo committee, with the help of a power-ranking formula, will break down the poll on Friday for the upcoming playoffs. The top eight teams will be designated Division 1. The remaining teams will be in Division 2 for the playoffs.

DIVISION 1 & 2

1 Dos Pueblos

2 Laguna Beach

3 Mater Dei

4 Corona del Mar

5 Foothill

6 Los Alamitos

7 San Marcos

8 Orange Lutheran

9 San Clemente

10 Newport Harbor

11 Santa Margarita

12 Santa Barbara

13 Schurr

14 Huntington Beach

15 Los Osos

16 Agoura

17 Royal

18 Arroyo Grande

19 La Canada