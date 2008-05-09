Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 9:14 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Dos Pueblos No Match for University in 18-0 Loss

Scrappy Chargers battle valiantly but season comes to abrupt end.

By Liz Frech | May 9, 2008 | 10:00 p.m.

Dos Pueblos’ season came to an abrupt and disappointing end Saturday with an 18-0 second-round loss to University, the No. 1 team in Division I.

Although outmatched by a powerhouse team that swept all of its set, the Chargers fought courageously from first round to third round. They battled for every game, and some of the sets did go long. In addition, the Chargers remained upbeat, positive, and fearless throughout the match.

Dos Pueblos also had two sets of brothers playing their last doubles’ high school match together: senior Kevin Cheng and freshman Richard Cheng, and senior Robert Kim and junior John Kim.

For their part, the Trojans were not only impressive in how they played, but also in how they behaved.

This has been a very eventful season of rolling with the changes. Out of 22 matches played, we had just seven matches with a full squad. We still managed to have a respectable 12-10 record, and the close-knit team has indeed worked hard together. As legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden said, "The star of the team is the team." I am proud to be part of this team’s experience.

Go Chargers!

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 