Dos Pueblos No Match for University in 18-0 Loss

Dos Pueblos’ season came to an abrupt and disappointing end Saturday with an 18-0 second-round loss to University, the No. 1 team in Division I.

Although outmatched by a powerhouse team that swept all of its set, the Chargers fought courageously from first round to third round. They battled for every game, and some of the sets did go long. In addition, the Chargers remained upbeat, positive, and fearless throughout the match.

Dos Pueblos also had two sets of brothers playing their last doubles’ high school match together: senior Kevin Cheng and freshman Richard Cheng, and senior Robert Kim and junior John Kim.

For their part, the Trojans were not only impressive in how they played, but also in how they behaved.

This has been a very eventful season of rolling with the changes. Out of 22 matches played, we had just seven matches with a full squad. We still managed to have a respectable 12-10 record, and the close-knit team has indeed worked hard together. As legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden said, "The star of the team is the team." I am proud to be part of this team’s experience.

Go Chargers!

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.