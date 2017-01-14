Dos Pueblos’ Noam Dessibourg Advances to Day Two of Battle for the Belt

Wrestling

Noam Dessibourg, at 160 pounds, was the only wrestler to advance to the second day of competition at the Battle for the Belt Tournament for Dos Pueblos in Temecula.

Dessibourg went 3-2 on the day to advance, and senior standout Ryan Fidel went 2-2, including a tough draw, but did not qualify for second-day competition.

"This is one of the best tournaments in California," said Dos Pueblos coach Anthony Califano. "Our guys wrestled incredibly tough and were very competitive. We won and lost many close matches. It is a very good way to prepare for the post season."

