Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:18 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Offense Erupts for 15-5 Win Over Santa Barbara

Sophie Leggett, Ryann Neushul each score four goals; Chargers score six unanswered goals to improve to 9-1

Thea Neushul of Dos Pueblos prepares to fire a shot on goal in the Chargers’ 15-5 win over Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Thea Neushul of Dos Pueblos prepares to fire a shot on goal in the Chargers’ 15-5 win over Santa Barbara. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 5, 2017 | 9:29 p.m.

For about 10 minutes, Santa Barbara High’s defensive plan was working against the potent offense of Dos Pueblos in Thursday’s crosstown Channel League girls water polo match at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Then Sophie Leggett lit the fuse for the Chargers. 

With DP holding a 4-3 lead, the sophomore transfer from Laguna Beach scored from the perimeter against Santa Barbara’s sagging defense and then finished a lob pass from Sabina Shackelford during a 4-0 run in the last three minutes of the first half. 

The scoring eruption powered Dos Pueblos to a 15-5 victory.

Leggett and junior Ryann Neushul each scored four goals, and freshman Jewel Roemer tallied three to lead the Chargers (9-1, 2-0 in league). Leggett also had four steals, Roemer dished out four assists and drew four exclusions, and Neushul and Abbi Hill drew four kick-outs.

“I thought we had a little bit of rhythm and found some pace and started playing well,” DP coach Connor Levoff said. “We kind of struggled in our last game. We had some really, really positive moments today, obviously.”

While it struggled to generate good shots against DP’s high pressure defense, Santa Barbara hung in there in the early going. The Dons packed in their defense against the explosive Chargers and got a couple of big plays from goalie Faith Tedesco.

“We were trying everything we could. They have so many good attackers and they can get you into foul trouble,” Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh said. “ We’re thin on numbers this year so our main thing was to avoid a lot of kick-outs, trying to play a zone and give up some outside shots. But they were still able to get the ball into two meters a lot and get us kicked out on the drive. We ended up getting into a lot of foul trouble any ways, so I don’t know if it worked that well.

“They’re such so talented. You make a little mistake and it’s a one on nobody.”

After Grace Raisin slipped a shot past DP goalie Anna Cable to make it a 3-2 game, DP worked the ball inside to Neushul and she earned a penalty shot. Neushul converted for a 4-2 lead in the second quarter.

The Chargers' defense continued to keep the Dons away from the cage, but that didn’t stop them from scoring a beauty of goal. Georgia Ransone fired a laser from downtown into the upper left corner to make the score 4-3.

Leggett answered with her two goals and Roemer and Neushul followed with goals to make it 8-3 at halftime.

“She is a dangerous counterattacker,” Levoff said of Leggett. “She’s a very good scorer and finds a lot of ways to get the ball in. That’s super helpful.

Roemer showed that she has a whip for arm as she rifled one past Dons goalie Joie Ruiz to start the DP scoring in the third quarter. She followed with her fourth goal for a 10-3 lead. Before leaving the game, she threaded a pass to Hill inside for the 12th goal of the game.

“She reads the game as well as anybody I’ve ever coached,” Levoff said of Roemer’s ability to find teammates for good shots. “A lot of good things happen when the ball is in her hand. She feeds it into these little openings that I don’t know everyone would see, and we score a lot of easy goals as a result of that.

Santa Barbara (6-4, 1-2) scored twice more off nifty entry passes from its outstanding freshman Abigail Hendrix.

“Abigail is a freshman who knows the game really, really well,” said Walsh. “All of her older siblings played water polo. She’s a great competitor. We're really, really lucky to have her. She’s come right in to start and gives us a lot of production.”

After Hendrix fed Raisin for her second goal, Dos Pueblos finished off the game with a four goals in the fourth quarter.

Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara are both back in action on Saturday at home against Mater Dei. The Chargers take on the Monarchs at 11 a.m., and the Dons face them at 3 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 