Dos Pueblos Offense Explodes for 13-1 Win

Softball

Senior Jade Sinskul led an potent Dos Pueblos hitting attack with three hits and four RBIs in 13-1 win over Ventura on Senior Day at Okinaka Field.

The Chargers pounded out 15 hits and exploded for nine runs in the fourth inning in a game that was called after 4.5 innings on the mercy rule.

Dos Pueblos (9-2) is now one win away from tying Buena for first place in the Channel League. The Chargers finish the regular season at Ventura on Thursday.

Sienna Wagner drove in three runs and went 2-4 with a triple. Ali Milam was 2-2 with two RBIs and a double.

Madison Pickett pitched five innings and allowed two hits and one run.

