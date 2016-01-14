Dos Pueblos Offense Explodes for 4-0 Win

Boys Soccer

Oscar Garcia's dipping shot over the goalkeeper started Dos Pueblos on its way to a 4-0 win over Buena in a Channel League match on Thursday.

Garcia hit a long, looping shot that dipped over the goalkeeper's head and into the net for a 1-0 lead in the first half.

The Chargers kept the pressure on in the second half behind the running of Manny Nwosu. He set up the second goal by beating several defenders and the goalie before crossing the ball to Alex Cheng for the score.

Jessie Jimenez finished a cross from Cristian Reyes to make it 3-0 in the 50th minute. Sophomore Oscar Ferreira hit a beautiful shot into the upper corner of the near post for the fourth goal.

Coach Matt York cited Nwosu as the man of the match for his relentless pressure and setting up his teammates.

The Chargers are 1-1-1 in league and 9-3-6 overall.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.