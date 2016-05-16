Dos Pueblos Opens Baseball Playoffs at Home, Santa Barbara Travels; Carpinteria Hosts Wild-Card Game

Baseball

Five-time defending Channel League champion Dos Pueblos will open the CIF-SS Division 2 baseball playoffs at home Thursday against Arcadia of the Pacific League.

The Chargers are 2-2 in their four previous playoff appearances as league champions, winning last year and in 2013. DP has a playoff-experienced club. Dustin Demeter and Gio Macias will be playing in the fourth straight CIF playoffs, and several players played on last year's team that defeated Villa Park in the opening round.

Santa Barbara High clinched its 17th straight playoff appearance with its 4-0 win over San Marcos in the regular-season finale. The Dons (12-8) will play at Bellflower (17-5, Surbaban League No. 2) on Thursday in Division 2.

Despite finishing in a tie for third place and posting a winning record, San Marcos did not make the playoffs. Buena got in and will play Channel Islands in a wild-card game on Tuesday.

Carpinteria is home on Tuesday for a Division 4 wild-card playoff game against Savanna (8-14), the No. 3 team from the Orange League. The Warriors are 17-6 and the third-place team from the Tri-Valley League. Tuesday's winner plays at Laguna Beach in the first round on Thursday.

In Division 5, Cabrillo, the Los Padres League champion (21-8) hosts wild-card survivor Baldwin Park or Twentynine Palms on Friday. Santa Ynez (19-10, LPL No. 2) faces a tough playoff opener at Sierra Canyon (20-7) in Chatsworth.

In wild-card games on Wednesday, Lompoc hosts Azusa and Santa Maria is at Bishop Montgomery.

Dunn has the longest road trip in the first round, traveling to Lone Pine for a Division 6 first-round game.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.