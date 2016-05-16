Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Dos Pueblos Opens Baseball Playoffs at Home, Santa Barbara Travels; Carpinteria Hosts Wild-Card Game

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 16, 2016 | 3:04 p.m.

Five-time defending Channel League champion Dos Pueblos will open the CIF-SS Division 2 baseball playoffs at home Thursday against Arcadia of the Pacific League.

The Chargers are 2-2 in their four previous playoff appearances as league champions, winning last year and in 2013. DP has a playoff-experienced club. Dustin Demeter and Gio Macias will be playing in the fourth straight CIF playoffs, and several players played on last year's team that defeated Villa Park in the opening round.

Santa Barbara High clinched its 17th straight playoff appearance with its 4-0 win over San Marcos in the regular-season finale. The Dons (12-8) will play at Bellflower (17-5, Surbaban League No. 2) on Thursday in Division 2.

Despite finishing in a tie for third place and posting a winning record, San Marcos did not make the playoffs. Buena got in and will play Channel Islands in a wild-card game on Tuesday.

Carpinteria is home on Tuesday for a Division 4 wild-card playoff game against Savanna (8-14), the No. 3 team from the Orange League. The Warriors are 17-6 and the third-place team from the Tri-Valley League. Tuesday's winner plays at Laguna Beach in the first round on Thursday.

In Division 5, Cabrillo, the Los Padres League champion (21-8) hosts wild-card survivor Baldwin Park or Twentynine Palms on Friday. Santa Ynez (19-10, LPL No. 2) faces a tough playoff opener at Sierra Canyon (20-7) in Chatsworth.

In wild-card games on Wednesday, Lompoc hosts Azusa and Santa Maria is at Bishop Montgomery.

Dunn has the longest road trip in the first round, traveling to Lone Pine for a Division 6 first-round game.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 