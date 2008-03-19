Friday, May 4 , 2018, 6:12 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Opens Channel League with Sweep

Chargers power past Buena as 10 players register kills.

By Will Beall | March 19, 2008 | 6:12 a.m.

Dos Pueblos’ boys’ volleyball team began Channel League play with a 3-0 sweep of Buena in Ventura on Tuesday. Game scores were 25-19, 29-16 and 25-20.

The Chargers (12-5) were able to give the entire roster playing time, with 10 players registering kills, led by Mark Nuttman’s seven and Ryan Beall’s six. Will McCracken led six players who tallied stuff blocks with four, and also contributed three aces. All four Chargers setters also had assists.

A crowd favorite play in game three saw 6-foot-7, 160-pound Cody Zoesch setting a beautiful ball to Tyler Howell for a kill after a McCracken dig. The Chargers crowd was tempted by the sight of Ben Johnson, who normally plays middle blocker, donning the white libero jersey for game three, apparently in tribute to his 10 digs last week at Santa Ynez, but coach Chris Hughes declined to actually insert him.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.

