Dos Pueblos Opens CIF D1 Tennis Playoffs at Home

Tennis

Dos Pueblos drew a home match for the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 tennis playoffs, while Cate received the No. 3 seed in Division 2 when the brackets were released on Monday.

Dos Pueblos (8-5), the Channel League co-champion, takes on Fountain Valley (11-7), the No. 2 team from the Sunset League on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

San Marcos (12-5), which shared the title with DP to earn its second straight league crown, plays its Division 1 opener at undefeated Arroyo Grande (20-0) on Wednesday.

In Division 2, Cate (10-1) got a first-round bye and plays host Thursday to the winner of Tuesday's wild-card match between Hart and Oak Park. Also in the division, Santa Ynez (11-9) plays at Long Beach Poly (15-4) in the first round on Tuesday.

Cabrillo of Lompoc hosts Atascadero in a Division 3 wild-card math on Tuesday.