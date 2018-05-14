Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 4:06 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Dos Pueblos to Open CIF Division 1 Playoffs at Home; Santa Barbara to Host D2 Wild Card Round

Frontier League champs Bishop Diego will open the Division 6 tournament at home

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | May 14, 2018 | 11:58 a.m.

This year's CIF Southern Section baseball playoffs will feature seven teams from the county, among them Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara High, Bishop Diego and Cate. 

Dos Pueblos, champions of the Channel League this season, will play Newbury Park at home on Friday to open the 2018 CIF Division 1 playoffs. 

The Chargers (23-3) secured their sixth league title in seven years last week. They get another league champion in Newbury Park, which topped the Marmonte League.

Santa Barbara (17-8), the Channel League runner-up, plays Tuesday in a wild-card Division 2 matchup. The Dons will host Paso Robles, which finished third in the PAC 8 League. 

Bishop Diego (16-6) went undefeated en route to a Frontier League title and will host a Division 4 first-round game against St. Anthony High of Long Beach. The game is set to go Thursday.

Cate (8-7) received an at-large Division 7 bid from the Frontier League and will visit Vasquez High of Acton, near the Antelope Valley, in a Friday matchup. 

Other county schools competing include Santa Ynez (20-9), which won the Los Padres League and will travel to Segerstrom High in Santa Ana on Thursday for a Division 4 matchup. 

Fighting for the Division 4 wild card is Lompoc (16-9), third-place in Los Padres play, which will host Buena, the third-place Channel League team, on Tuesday. 

Valley Christian Academy (6-5) of Santa Maria finished second in the Coast Valley League and made it to the Division 7 bracket. The Lions will host Trinity Classical Academy of Santa Clarita on Friday. 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

