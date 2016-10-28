Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:51 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Opens PAL Tourney With 2 Wins

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 28, 2016 | 7:08 p.m.

Taylor Gustason was a force for Dos Pueblos in an 11-9 win over Carlsbad at the PAL Water Polo Tournament in Orange County on Friday.

The Chargers went 2-0 on the first day, beating Valencia 14-2 in their opener.

Gustason scored four goals, had three field blocks, drew threw exclusions and played dominant on defense against Carlsbad.

"Taylor Gustason was outstanding on defense defending their best player," said DP coach Connor Levoff. "Luke Plant and Madison Montag were huge contributors off the bench ,while Ethan Parrish and Jason Teng made hustle plays that turned the game on both ends of the pool.

"This was a true team win. Throughout the game we got huge contributions across the board from all 10 guys."

Dylan Elliott led the Chargers with six goals, Montag had a team-high four assists and Parrish had three steals. Jason Teng stood out on defense with a pair of steals, two field blocks and one earned exclusion.

Earlier, Teng scored four goals to go with one assist and two steals against Valencia. Joey Stabile added two assists and three steals.

Dos Pueblos (14-11) faces Santa Margarita on Saturday morning.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

