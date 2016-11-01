Dos Pueblos Ousted in First Round of CIF Playoffs

Girls Volleyball

The Dos Pueblos girls volleyball season came to an end Tuesday night with a defeat at the hands of Burbank-Burroughs in the opening round of the CIF Division 3 tournament, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15.

Strong performances from Lorenza Carchidio and Camilla Tamburini weren't enough for the Chargers, who were making their first CIF playoff appearance in several years. Carchidio earned 11 kills and Tamburini notched 10 kills, six digs, and two aces.

"We wish we could have finished this season on a higher note with a better finish," said Dos Pueblos coach Dillan Bennett. "Unfortunately, we have a team of girls that have never made the playoffs in their high school careers; our seniors played their first-ever playoff game."

Burroughs was powered by 6-foot-5, Washington-bound Marin Grote's 18 kills, a tough defense and past playoff experience.

"We didn't pass well enough to move the offense around enough to compete," noted Bennett.

The Chargers finish their season with a 17-15 (4-4 Channel League) record.

