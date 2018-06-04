Monday, June 4 , 2018, 12:55 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos Outlasts Thacher in Back-And-Forth Throwdown

Forced turnovers were the key to the Chargers' pulling through

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | April 5, 2018 | 9:03 p.m.

Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse held down its end of the seesaw against Thacher on Thursday, pulling through 10-6 at home in a league win. 

A tight first half kept the Chargers on their toes, but Dos Pueblos weighed down a 6-3 lead at the half. 

Multiple Charger defenders hounded the Toads throughout the game, forcing multiple turnovers. Alexia Vance had four and Erin Bies had three with two interceptions. Kailey Johnson rounded out the defensive display with two forced give-ups, including one that stopped a Thacher goal opportunity. 

On the scoring end, Tara Van Hoorn punched in three goals, while Elena Ibbetson and Olivia Geyling notched two each. Vance got two herself, along with one assist. 

Emily Khetnaree saved over half of the Toads' shots on goal, ending up with eight saves for the game. 

Charger coach Sam Limkeman applauded her defensive players for forcing more than 15 turnovers for the game and "getting the ball back each time." 

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 