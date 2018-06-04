Dos Pueblos Outlasts Thacher in Back-And-Forth Throwdown

Lacrosse

Forced turnovers were the key to the Chargers' pulling through

Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse held down its end of the seesaw against Thacher on Thursday, pulling through 10-6 at home in a league win.

A tight first half kept the Chargers on their toes, but Dos Pueblos weighed down a 6-3 lead at the half.

Multiple Charger defenders hounded the Toads throughout the game, forcing multiple turnovers. Alexia Vance had four and Erin Bies had three with two interceptions. Kailey Johnson rounded out the defensive display with two forced give-ups, including one that stopped a Thacher goal opportunity.

On the scoring end, Tara Van Hoorn punched in three goals, while Elena Ibbetson and Olivia Geyling notched two each. Vance got two herself, along with one assist.

Emily Khetnaree saved over half of the Toads' shots on goal, ending up with eight saves for the game.

Charger coach Sam Limkeman applauded her defensive players for forcing more than 15 turnovers for the game and "getting the ball back each time."

