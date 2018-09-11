Dos Pueblos Overpowers Cabrillo With Tough Serving

Girls Volleyball

Mikayla Butzke served eight aces and handed out 32 assists for Dos Pueblos in a 25-18, 25-13, 25-7 sweep of newcomer Cabrillo in a Channel League girls volleyball match on Tuesday.

Ally Mintzer paced a balanced attack with 12 kills and a block. Portia Sherman and Becky McKinny each had seven kills.

Serving was a big part of the match. In addition to Butzke's eight, Alison Minnich and Sam Crossland each had three service aces

"We had a really fun match where every player got to contribute at some point," DP coach Megan O'Carroll said. "We were able to work on plays and diversify our game. We had great energy where all girls supported one another and celebrated each other’s successes."

The Chargers (8-5, 2-0), host San Marcos on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

