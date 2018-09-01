Dos Pueblos Overtaken by De La Salle in Second Half

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos got outscored 4-1 in the third quarter and dropped an 11-8 decision against Concord De La Salle in a boys water polo game on Saturday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The Chargers led 4-3 at halftime, but De La Salle gained control in the third period and kept the momentum in the fourth, scoring four more goals. The visitors were coming off an overtime loss at Santa Barbara on Friday.

Sammy Arshadi led the Chargers with four goals, two assists and drew eight exclusions. Ethan Parrish had three goals and Alex Reilly had three assists and three steals.

Dos Pueblos (1-1) is back in action Tuesday at home against Righetti.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.