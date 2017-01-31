Monday, June 18 , 2018, 4:42 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Dos Pueblos Overtakes Santa Barbara in Third Period, Wins 8-4

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 31, 2017 | 6:18 p.m.

Dos Pueblos scored four goals in the third period to pull away from a stubborn Santa Barbara High girls water polo team in a Channel League match on Tuesday.

The Dons played solid defense in the first half and led 4-3 at halftime.

"I am very proud of the girls for playing a very good team even for three of the quarters," said Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh.

The Dons got goals from Grace Raisin Abigail Hendrix, Kai McGeoy and Jordan Duggan. Raisin and Hendrix each drew two ejections.

Dos Pueblos got a strong game out of Grace Heck. She had three goals, two assists, three steals and a blocked shot. Ryann Neushul and Abbi Hill each scored two goals and Ton Shackelford had a goal and an assist.

The Chargers scored four goals in the third period, with three of them coming in the last two minutes of the period.

"We got a little tired and were not able to keep for those two critical minutes," said Walsh.

Santa Barbara is 12-10 overall and 3-4 in league, while Dos Pueblos improves to 17-5, 6-1. Both teams are at the So Cal Championships in Orange County beginning Thursday.

 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

