Dos Pueblos’ Park, Beall Named Channel League Co-MVPs

DP's Vickers, San Marcos' Hopkins and Marquez, and Santa Barbara's Nelson also on first team. Chargers' Zamora is coach of year.

Seniors Sean Park and Ryan Beall capped a fabulous Dos Pueblos basketball season by being chosen as co-MVPs of the Channel League.

Park led the Chargers with 18 points and 11 rebounds a game and was second with two assists per game. Beall led the team with four assists and two steals per game, while finishing second in scoring at 12 and rebounding at 10 per game. The pair were one-two in Santa Barbara County and the Channel League in rebounding.

The two forwards lifted their play in league games, with Park averaging 20 and Beall 14 as they led Dos Pueblos to an 8-0 league record. Each had a signature moment, Park scoring 25, the last 12 Chargers points, and the winning three-pointer with 10 seconds to play, in a victory at San Marcos, and Beall tying his season high with 20 points in a home victory against Santa Barbara. Beall’s 20 included consecutive three-pointers in the last three minutes that first tied the game, then gave DP a lead it would not relinquish.

Park and Beall were not the only contributors to the season, of course, and sixth man Robert Vickers also was named to the first team, Daniel Placencia to the second team, and Ben Johnson and Evan Munoz received honorable mention consideration. Coach Joe Zamora was honored as Channel League coach of the year.

San Marcos players received recognition worthy of their second-place finish, as well. Trevor Hopkins and Nick Marquez were named to the first team; Brian Pearson, Scott Moll and Frank Nordin to the second; and Mike McQuayde and Chris Vines named honorable mention. From this reporter’s perspective, these were tough choices as all five Royals starters contributed mightily to their success. If the Channel League had a defensive MVP, Moll would have won the award with little dissent.

From Santa Barbara, Roberto Nelson was named to the first team, Willie Reese-Jordan to the second, and Marques Morten honorable mention.

Congratulations to all these players for a fine season. Marquez, Munoz, Vickers and Vines will be back next year to give Channel League fans more excitement.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.