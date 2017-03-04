Dos Pueblos’ Perfect Day Ends With Tournament Title in Camarillo

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos boys volleyball went 9-0 in sets on the day and 15-0 over two days to win the Camarillo Tournament on Saturday.

The Chargers defeated Chaminade 25-20 in a one-set final for the championship.

"The boys were focused and locked in to competition all weekend," explained Dos Pueblos coach Ehren Hug. "Everyone played, everyone contributed, and everyone had each other's backs. They were such excellent teammates."

Alex Cheng notched 102 assists on Saturday and was named tournament MVP, while Current Malhotra managed 33 kills on Saturday and 44 overall in the tournament.

Malhotra and Dan Willett were named to the all-tournament team.

The Chargers take on Oxnard on Tuesday.