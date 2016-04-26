Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 3:46 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Dos Pueblos Picks Up 4 Singles Wins, Defeats San Marcos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 26, 2016 | 6:51 p.m.

Dos Pueblos turned things around in singles in its second meeting with rival Dos Pueblos on Tuesday. The Chargers won four sets after going winless in the first match and that sparked them to an 11-7 Channel League victory at San Marcos.

San Marcos got two wins from Vincent Villano. He defeated Daniel Newton, 6-4, and Dominik Stefanov, 6-3.

"He made use of everything in his arsenal," said DP coach Liz Frech.

Mason Dochterman and Chris Lane won the other two singles sets.

For San Marcos, Kento Perera continue his dominating play in Channel League, sweeping his sets, 6-0, 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, DP's Miles Baldwin and Bryce Ambrose went 3-0, while the teams of Kellen Roberts-Ryan Rennick and brothers Christian and Ryan Hodosy posted 2-1 records. One of the Hodosy's wins was a 7-3 tiebreaker against Alex Stefanov and James Wimbish.

Dan Coulson and lone senior Christo Anderson went 2-1 at No. 1 doubles for San Marcos.

"Christo and Dan were amazing today," coach Jarrod Bradley said. "They played with infectious energy all match long and finished points with aggressive volleys.

"I'm sad to see Christo move on but pleased that he played his best tennis in his last regular season match of the year. It's been fun to coach him and see his improvement over the past four years."

The result leaves DP with records of 10-6 overall and 4-3 in league. San Marcos is 9-5 and finishes league at 5-3.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 