Dos Pueblos Picks Up 4 Singles Wins, Defeats San Marcos

Tennis

Dos Pueblos turned things around in singles in its second meeting with rival Dos Pueblos on Tuesday. The Chargers won four sets after going winless in the first match and that sparked them to an 11-7 Channel League victory at San Marcos.

San Marcos got two wins from Vincent Villano. He defeated Daniel Newton, 6-4, and Dominik Stefanov, 6-3.

"He made use of everything in his arsenal," said DP coach Liz Frech.

Mason Dochterman and Chris Lane won the other two singles sets.

For San Marcos, Kento Perera continue his dominating play in Channel League, sweeping his sets, 6-0, 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, DP's Miles Baldwin and Bryce Ambrose went 3-0, while the teams of Kellen Roberts-Ryan Rennick and brothers Christian and Ryan Hodosy posted 2-1 records. One of the Hodosy's wins was a 7-3 tiebreaker against Alex Stefanov and James Wimbish.

Dan Coulson and lone senior Christo Anderson went 2-1 at No. 1 doubles for San Marcos.

"Christo and Dan were amazing today," coach Jarrod Bradley said. "They played with infectious energy all match long and finished points with aggressive volleys.

"I'm sad to see Christo move on but pleased that he played his best tennis in his last regular season match of the year. It's been fun to coach him and see his improvement over the past four years."

The result leaves DP with records of 10-6 overall and 4-3 in league. San Marcos is 9-5 and finishes league at 5-3.

