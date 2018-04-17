Dos Pueblos Pins 13-2 Win on Ventura

Softball

An eight-run sixth inning sealed a big win for Dos Pueblos softball, as the Chargers topped Ventura, 13-2.

Sierra Laughner finished with two RBI on the day and Mason Boyle with one.

Brianna Castro hit a lead-off home run to get the Chargers on the board after the Cougars had jumped ahead, 2-0.

Dos Pueblos didn't look back, scoring three in the fifth off consecutive hits from Allison Gasper, Josy Uyesaka, Nova Sinskul, Castro, Laughner and Boyle.

The Chargers put the game away in the sixth, as Mykenzie Ramirez hit a lead off single before Gasper sent her home. A flurry of Charger batters getting on base and coming home gave Dos Pueblos a sizable advantage.

But it was Jenny Nichols' pinch-hit three-run homer that got the Chargers to 13 runs — good enough to clinch a mercy victory before a seventh inning.

Ali Speshyock earned the win limiting Ventura to two hits, two walks and two errors while striking out six in five innings of work.

Dos Pueblos (7-5, 2-1) is back at it Thursday with a home game versus Buena.

