Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:32 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Dos Pueblos Pins 13-2 Win on Ventura

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | April 17, 2018 | 11:48 p.m.

An eight-run sixth inning sealed a big win for Dos Pueblos softball, as the Chargers topped Ventura, 13-2. 

Sierra Laughner finished with two RBI on the day and Mason Boyle with one. 

Brianna Castro hit a lead-off home run to get the Chargers on the board after the Cougars had jumped ahead, 2-0. 

Dos Pueblos didn't look back, scoring three in the fifth off consecutive hits from Allison Gasper, Josy Uyesaka, Nova Sinskul, Castro, Laughner and Boyle. 

The Chargers put the game away in the sixth, as Mykenzie Ramirez hit a lead off single before Gasper sent her home. A flurry of Charger batters getting on base and coming home gave Dos Pueblos a sizable advantage. 

But it was Jenny Nichols' pinch-hit three-run homer that got the Chargers to 13 runs — good enough to clinch a mercy victory before a seventh inning. 

Ali Speshyock earned the win limiting Ventura to two hits, two walks and two errors while striking out six in five innings of work.

Dos Pueblos (7-5, 2-1) is back at it Thursday with a home game versus Buena.

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 