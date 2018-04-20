Dos Pueblos Pitching, Hitting Overpower Ventura for 16th Straight Win

Baseball

Isaac Coffey throws a two-hit shutout and goes 3 for 4 at the plate

The Dos Pueblos bats pounded Ventura for the third straight game, and the Chargers extend their winning streak to 16 with an 11-0 victory on Friday.

Isaac Coffey pitched a complete-game two-hitter and struck out 10 Cougars. He also batted 3 for 4 and drove in three runs.

Dos Pueblos (5-0, 17-2) outscored Ventura 40-2 in sweeping the three-game series.

Evan Kling, Dylan Kelley and Mason Boelter also swung big bats for the Chargers on Friday. Kling went 3-4 with three runs scored, Kelly was 3-3 with a double and three RBI and Boelter went 2-4, with a double, triple and four RBI.

The win sets up a showdown next week with Santa Barbara (6-0) for the league lead. The teams will play a three-game series starting Tuesday at Santa Barbara. Wednesday's game will be at DP and Friday's back at Santa Barbara.

