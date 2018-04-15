Dos Pueblos Places Third at Chatsworth Tournament

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos finished in third place at the 24-team Chatsworth Boys Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. The Chargers lost to Chatsworth in the semifinals, 28-26, 25-21.

Dos Pueblos went 5-1 in the tournament, beating Hueneme, Birmingham Charter, Crespi, Simi Valley and Rio Mesa.

Erik Hollstein was the leader in kills with 33, to go with 11 digs. He was named to the all-tournament team.

"Hollstein's acrobatics in the back row defensively were unbelievable, coach Ehren Hug said. "Full body layouts left and right, we are so proud of this young man's hustle and effort."

Dax Galvan turned in 32 kills, 15 digs and five service aces. Max Raphael had 30 kills and seven blocks, five of which came in the quarterfinal win against Rio Mesa.

Setter Parker Crossland spread the ball around, putting up 107 assists. He also had nine aces, nine kills, eight digs and five blocks.

"Parker kept his team engaged all day, spreading it around and deceiving opposing defenses. He was so loud and fiery today. Nice to see him getting after it," said Hug.

The coach praisd the defesne of libero and team captain Dan Willett and the blocking of Joseph Zamora in the middle.

"Joseph had an excellent day tracking his opponents in transition and closing blocks, and earned the first dig of his career," Hug said. "Dan is the man back there. He is so efficient in serve receive and is getting exceedingly better at reading attackers. I'm so stoked for the day he had and the way that his play has brought his teammate, DS and back up libero Sam Chase, to the next level. They are so in sync back there and they were passing dimes in Saturday."





