Dos Pueblos Plays Solid Fourth Quarter to Beat Shalhevet

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos' defense came up big during crunch time, and the Chargers were able to defeat Shalhevet, 54-51, in a first-round game at the Ventura Kiwanis Tournament at Oxnard High's gym.

The Chargers outscored Shalhevet, a Division 4AA team from L.A., 16-8 in the final quarter. They trailed 43-38 at the end of the third quarter.

"In the fourth quarter, we were able to make some defensive stands and execute on offense," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "It was good to see everyone on our bench contribute to this win."

Daniel Arzate provided a big boost, scoring 10 points. Cyrus Wallace and Christian Hodosy each scored 11 points to lead DP.

Shalhevet's Zach Muller scored 23 points.

Dos Pueblos (7-1) plays the winner of the Rio Mesa-Arcadia game on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal