Dos Pueblos Plays Strong at San Luis Obispo Tournament

Girls Volleyball

Facing a field of teams from all over California, Dos Pueblos girls volleyball finished 17th at the San Luis Obispo Tournament.

"Grace Crozier set a smart offense, and found the right hitters at the right time," said Dos Pueblos coach Dillan Bennett. "Her energy was key all weekend in getting our team fired up to play."

Dos Pueblos went 2-3 in the tourney, beating Hoover in the first game and avenging a loss last week by beating Royal.

"Olivia Epstein came off the bench for us and played outside hitter, and her back row defense was stellar," Bennett said. "Ally Mintzer rejoined the team after a three-week recovery from an injury, and was a nice addition from the service line."

Dos Pueblos dropped their final 3 games to Frontier, Elsinore, and Palm Desert.

"We qualified for the Gold Division (Top 20 team), which was a pretty big deal for us," commented Bennett. "We suffered a few injuries this weekend, and a lot of girls played at a pretty good level against really high-level competition."

Dos Pueblos improved to 7-4 on the season and begins league play on Tuesday against San Marcos.

