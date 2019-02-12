Dos Pueblos Plays to 1-1 Tie After 10 innings in Season Opener

Baseball

Dos Pueblos and El Camino Real battled to a 1-1 tie in an Easton Tournament baseball game that was called after 10 innings because of darkness.

Nico Martinez drove in DP's run, tying the game in the sixth inning with two outs against the perennial L.A. City Section power.

Connor Gleissner made his first ever varsity start and pitched 4.1 innings. He allowed one run and one hit.

Mason Boelter threw 5.2 innings of shutout relief and struck out three.

David Leon and Parker Ledbetter each had a hit for the Chargers, who are back in action Tuesday at Agoura.

