Dos Pueblos Plays Tough Against Solid Oak Park Team

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos trailed by one at halftime against a strong Oak Park before the host Eagles pulled away for 55-42 win in a non-league boys basketball game on Tuesday.

Jaron Rillie scored 19 points to lead the Chargers, who were down 28-27 at halftime.

Clark Slajchert poured in 31 points for Oak Park, which outscored DP 18-8 in the third quarter.

"It was good for us to go against a team that is usually in the open division," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "I was proud of the way the guys battled, especially in the first half defensively."

Zamora praised Rillie for the way he ran the DP attack.

"I thought that Jaron did a really good job once again directing our offense, and tonight I was really happy with the way that Jack Hogan and Andrew Guardino played defense," said Zamora.

Dos Pueblos is 2-4 on the season.