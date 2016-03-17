Dos Pueblos Pounds Away at Ventura in League Opener

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos overcame a big Ventura block and swept the Cougars, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17, in a Channel League boys volleyball match on Thursday night.

"The Cougars came out hungry at the net and sent a lot of our attacks back in our face or high up into their back court in that first set," DP coach Ehren Hug said.

The Chargers stayed in system behind the passing sophomore libero Parker Crossland and seniors Jack Burns and Eli Wopat and kept pounding away.

"The three have been putting in the work in practice and it's paying dividend," said Hug of their passing.

The Stanford-bound Wopat led the Chargers in kills with 19. Junior middle blocker Marcellous Gossett had 5 with 1 block.

"Junior Alex Cheng set another solid match, earning 41 assists, including four to senior Robert Stone, who sparked the Chargers in the second set with aggressive serving and fearless attacking on the outside," said Hug. "The team played competitively tonight and everyone contributed. What more can a coach ask for?"

The Chargers (6-5, 1-0) host their 41st annual Dos Pueblos Invitational on Saturday at UCSB's Thunderdome.

