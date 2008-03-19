Dos Pueblos Powers Past Righetti
Absent three starters, Chargers travel to Santa Maria and clobber Warriors, 17-1.
By Liz Frech | March 19, 2008 | 6:42 p.m.
Dos Pueblos’ boys’ tennis team, minus three starters to a Robotics competition, traveled to Santa Maria for a match against Righetti. Neither the absence nor the distance was a factor, however, as the Chargers coasted to a 17-1 victory, a significant improvement over last year’s 11-7 score.
Although Righetti had only five courts under windy conditions, Dos Pueblos played efficiently and skillfully. Sasha Gryaznov and Christian Edstrom swept the Warriors in singles, while Andy Silverstein and Eric Zmolek swept in doubles.
Go Chargers!
Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.