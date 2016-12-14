Dos Pueblos Principal Shawn Carey to Serve as Santa Barbara Schools Assistant Superintendent

Shawn Carey, the principal of Dos Pueblos High School, was appointed Tuesday as the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s assistant superintendent of secondary education.

Carey will fill the position succeeded by Ben Drati, whose left the district Dec. 9 for the superintendent job at the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District.

Carey brings 20 years of administrative and teaching experience to the job.

“It’s a unique privilege to serve young people,” Carey said. “I'm excited to collaborate with the impressive group of leaders, and continue the visions that we have chartered together, and that is opening access and success in diverse opportunities for all students.”

The district recognized her as “an effective written and oral communicator, an instructionally focused leader, a creative problem-solver and mediator, an experienced community builder and a champion for equity.”

SBUSD representatives also noted her ability to read, write and speak Spanish fluently.​

DPHS Assistant Principal Bill Woodard was selected as the interim principal, a job he will begin on Jan. 1.

“In my 18 years of education, I can say there is nobody I have more respect and admiration for than Shawn,” Woodard said. “Her integrality, passion for equity, inclusion, willingness to listen and her unwavering determination to not only manage, but to lead will make her an outstanding district administrator. I couldn’t have learned under a better model.”

In 1996, Carey began her work in education where she served as an instructional aide for special education at Santa Barbara High School.

She came to DPHS in 1998 and first began as a teacher at all grade levels in social studies and Spanish.

She served as assistant principal for two years, where she oversaw discipline, activities, athletics, as well as curriculum, instruction and assessment, and became principal in July 2010.

Carey has served as the principal representative on Santa Barbara Unified's Cultural Proficiency and Equity Committee and a faculty member for the Institute for Equity in Education.

“We have the deepest respect for her work,” district board member Kate Parker said at Tuesday’s meeting. “We are all confident she will do great.”

The UC Santa Barbara graduate earned a master's degree in education.

Additionally, she received a single subject teaching credential in social studies with supplementary authorization in Spanish.

Prior to UCSB, she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and Latin American studies from the University of Virginia.

Under the direction of the Superintendent Cary Matsuoka, the district's administrator duties include planning and managing the secondary instructional program, including curriculum development, curriculum articulation (K-12), and other federal, state and local programs in accordance with the district’s mission statement.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.