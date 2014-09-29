Dos Pueblos PTSA to Host Screening of ‘Race to Nowhere’ Documentary
By Carrie Hawn for the Dos Pueblos PTSA | September 29, 2014 | 9:15 a.m.
The Dos Pueblos High School PTSA will be screening the documentary Race to Nowhere at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13 in the DP Performing Arts Center.
A Q&A session will follow with Dos Pueblos administrators and counselors, who will discuss what is being done to “Replace the Race at DP.”
— Carrie Hawn represents the Dos Pueblos High School PTSA.
