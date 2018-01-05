Dos Pueblos Pulls Away From Canyon in Second Half, 80-51

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos broke open a close game with a 28-point third quarter and ran away to an 80-51 boys basketball win over visiting Canyon Country-Canyon on Friday night at Sovine Gym.

The Chargers trailed 17-16 after the first quarter and took a 33-27 lead at halftime.

"We had some early miscues but we were able to adjust and attack their trapping zone," said DP coach Joe Zamora. "In the 3rd quarter, our defense really established itself and we were able to go on a good run."

Max McCeney scored 14 points to lead DP, Christian Hodosy had 13 points and Ryan Hodosy, Aidan Chandrasakaran and Jake Enrico each tallied eight points, as the Chargers improved to 11-1 heading into their Channel League opener on Wednesday against Buena.

"Everyone stepped up tonight and it was good to see all of our players contribute to this win," Zamora said. "This game was a good test for us as we enter a very tough league schedule."

