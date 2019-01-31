Dos Pueblos Pulls Away From Santa Ynez in Second Half

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos shot better in the second half and beat Santa Ynez, 53-43, in the Channel League boys basketball finale on Thursday night at Sovine Gym.

The Chargers finished in third place with a 6-4 record and will be going to the CIF 3AA Division playoffs. The pairings will be announced Sunday.

DP got a balanced scoring attack, led by Kellen Pisacane with 12 points. Jaron Rillie scored 10 points and Andrew Guardino and Jack Hogan each scored eight points.

"The second half we were able to apply some pressure and got some good looks on offense," coach Joe Zamora said.

The first half was a defensive struggle. DP led 24-23 at halftime.

Siggy Porter scored 10 points and Ryan Rennick, Merek Mercado and Nate Rogers each had nine points for Santa Ynez (10-16, 1-9).

DP finishes the regular season with a 12-16 record.